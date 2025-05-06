Former Tamil Nadu cop held for burglary attempt

THOOTHUKUDI: A dismissed police constable was arrested in a theft case on Monday for allegedly entering a house, after breaking open its doors, in Vijayarajapuram in Seerkatchi village near Meignanapuram.

Sources said the suspect — M Karkuvel (33) of Tiruchendur — allegedly entered the house of Petchiammal (62) when the latter was not at home. Shocked to notice a man standing in her house, upon her return, Petchiammal screamed, hearing which, several neighbours rushed to the spot and caught hold of the suspect. Karkuvel claimed that he was a policeman and had been conducting a search in connection with an investigation.

However, the neighbours handed him over to the Meignanapuram police, who identified him as a dismissed constable. Further, the suspect was also involved in multiple crimes in the locality, said the police, who registered a case and remanded him.