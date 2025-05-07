18 held in caste clash in Pudukkottai village

PUDUKKOTTAI: Tension gripped Vadakadu village in Alangudi taluk of Pudukkottai district after clashes between a group of Dalits and members of a dominant caste on Monday night left over 25 people, including women, injured. Several houses, private vehicles, and a government bus were damaged in the clash. A few Dalit houses have been set on fire.

The clashes, which began on Monday night over buying fuel for vehicles at a petrol pump, may have its roots in the simmering tension over temple entry and land dispute between the two groups, sources said. At least 18 people from both the communities have been arrested so far. Over 200 police personnel have been deployed in Vadakadu.

According to police, inebriated youth from both the communities allegedly clashed, leading to stone-pelting, arson, and assaults. At least 13 people from the caste Hindu community were arrested and booked under SC/ST Atrocities Act and for attempt to murder.

Among those injured, a 17-year-old Dalit, whose complaint led to the initial FIR, alleged that he was attacked by a group of five who hurled caste slurs during the temple festival.

“They first targeted me because of my caste. The fight started near the temple, later near petrol bunk and then I was attacked with sticks,” he said from his hospital bed at Pudukkottai GH. Fifteen Dalit men and women were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

M Jayanthi (47), a Dalit victim, recalled being struck on the back of her head with sticks. P Priyanka, another patient, said she was assaulted near her house while she was holding her baby. “They smashed my bike and tried to hurt us both,” she said.