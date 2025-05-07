‘Election work should be top priority from now on’: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin told party cadres that election work should be the top priority in the coming year and exhorted them to actively work for the party’s victory in 2026 polls.

In a letter to party cadres coinciding with the DMK government stepping into its fifth year on May 7, the CM informed that a detailed election work plan would be presented at the general council meeting scheduled for June 1 in Madurai.

The letter issued on Tuesday further said, “We must ensure the participation of booth-level agents and committee members in the 1,244 public meetings planned across the state. This will enable them to carry the speakers’ message – highlighting the achievements of the state government with supporting data – to every voter. They should also remain active on social media, especially on WhatsApp groups.”

He also urged them to share messages from the party’s IT wing and other wings in those groups. “Rather than hour-long speeches, short videos and reels are reaching a wider audience. Clips of speeches by our party’s young orators, which I regularly watch, can be shared as short videos to reach out to voters,” he suggested.

DMK’s four-year performance that was marked by a welfare government would ensure the party’s victory in the 2026 elections, he said.

“Those who had forged an opportunistic alliance and repeatedly betrayed Tamil Nadu, and their discreet allies are desperate to see DMK’s defeat. But their calculations will fail, and it will be the people of Tamil Nadu whose judgment in the assembly polls will determine the outcome,” he said in the letter, without naming anyone.

“Our political opponents, unable to find any faults in our governance, are resorting to mudslinging. They are exaggerating incidents and blowing them out of proportion. Authoritative agencies are being misused for political vendetta. We are not a submissive party that gets rattled by such tactics. The DMK is a self-respect movement, reclaiming Tamil Nadu’s rights and showing the way forward for India,” Stalin said.