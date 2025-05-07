Sivagiri double murder: Tiruppur cops start identifying elderly people living alone

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: The Tiruppur City police on Tuesday started a survey of houses where elderly people live alone, and farmhouses in all areas under the city police limits. Police Commissioner S Rajendran told TNIE that nine special teams have been formed for this task, adding that such murder for gain crimes are likely to occur not only in suburban areas but also urban areas.

Rajendran said, "We are continuously focusing on proactive crime prevention measures in Tiruppur city. As part of this, we have already planned to survey all houses where elderly people live alone and farmhouses throughout Tiruppur city. However, after the Sivagiri double murder incident, we have started that survey from Tuesday."

"There are nine police stations in the city and nine special teams have been formed. Well-experienced police personnel have been assigned for this task. A team consists of two people," he said. "This is being done purely as a crime prevention measure. Initially, the special teams will focus on isolated homes where elderly people live and farmhouses located on the boundaries of the city limits. Later on, they will complete this task in all areas within the city. It may take us a few months to complete this task, but we can use this data for analysis and to plan crime prevention activities. We are also creating awareness among the public.”

Last week, R Ramasamy and Bhagyalakshmi, an elderly couple who lived alone in a farmhouse in Vijayanagaram village near Sivagiri in Erode district, were beaten to death by unidentified culprits. Twelve special teams led by DIG V Sasimohan are investigating the case.

Meanwhile, a theft attempt had occurred at a locked house in Sivagiri on Monday night. The police are investigating.