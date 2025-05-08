Audible traffic signals to come up at eight locations in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: The city police is all set to install auditory traffic signals at eight key locations, to prevent pedestrians from getting involved in accidents while crossing city roads. The signals have already been installed and are being implemented on a pilot basis at Pushpa and TM Poondi junctions, and will soon be installed at places including the Collectorate and Government Medical College Hospital junctions.

City Police Commissioner S Rajendran said, "As part of several initiatives to prevent road accidents, we are planning to install auditory traffic signals at key locations on city roads to prevent accidents involving pedestrians. These signals are usually set up to improve accessibility for those with hearing impairments, but in Tiruppur, we are going to bring it to common usage."

"These signals will be installed soon at Gobald Mill, Ammapalayam, Periyar Colony, RTO junction, Government Medical College Hospital, and the District Collector's office for pedestrian convenience. All these locations see high pedestrian footfall," the commissioner added.

He added, "The signals are sound-based systems designed to safely cross roads. They provide auditory cues, which guide pedestrians to wait and walk. These signals, through beeps or buzzing sounds, help pedestrians cross roads and prevent frequent accidents. Further, with road accidents on the rise on Mangalam-Avinashi road, we are going to install centre medians at five points on that road," he added.