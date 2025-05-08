CM Stalin pays tribute to Justice Sathya Narayana Prasad

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday paid homage to Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad, who died of cardiac arrest, at the judge’s official residence on Greenways Road in Chennai.

Judicial work in the Madras High Court, district judiciary and tribunals was suspended for the day as a mark of respect. In a condolence message, Stalin said Justice Prasad’s demise is a big loss to the judiciary.

“He had been discharging his duties in a commendable manner since his appointment to the high court in 2021, bringing with him a rich experience as a practitioner of law. His untimely death has come at a time when he was to provide further contribution and achieve more,” the chief minister said.State honours were provided to the judge during the funeral. Several judicial officers, including judges of the Madras High Court and senior court officials, paid their respects to Justice Prasad at his residence.

His body was cremated at the electric crematorium in Besant Nagar. Cases scheduled to be heard by the vacation bench on Wednesday will now be taken up on Thursday.