Greens worth Rs 20 bought for Rs 80 in Tenkasi GH; Rs 6.6L loss, five officers in dock

TENKASI: Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) Dr J Rajamoorthy has ordered recovery of Rs 6.59 lakh from five officials after an audit revealed that leafy greens meant for patients’ use at the Tenkasi Government District Headquarters Hospital were bought at Rs 80 per kg when their actual market rate was only Rs 20 per kg. The five officials were working in the office of the Joint Director of Health Service (JDHS).
Sources said, the price of one kg of greens was altered in the purchase order from Rs 25 to Rs 80, after the JDHS had approved the procurement price at Rs 25 per kg.
Of the five officials ordered to shell out Rs 6.59 lakh, V Sripadmavathi, former administrative official in JDHS office, was told to pay Rs 3.29 lakh, as per the recovery order accessed by TNIE.
Sources in the DMS office said a team of auditors is likely to launch a special audit in government hospitals at Sankarankovil, Sivagiri, Puliyangudi, Kadayanallur, and Shengottai where approximately Rs 50 lakh is suspected to have been misappropriated through similar collusion between officials and contractors.
Health department sources said, the alleged malpractice at the Tenkasi GHQH took place in two rounds between October 2022 and March 2023, and April 2023 to September 2023. “The statistical department had fixed the price but the illegal procurement was done in collusion with contractors,” sources said.
In some purchase orders, Sripadmavathi had allegedly altered the price from Rs 25 to Rs 80 by tampering it using green ink after JDHS Dr P Premalatha had approved the purchase for Rs 25. Sripadmavathi was transferred to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital a few months ago and was recently transferred again to Thiruvarur, said sources.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr Premalatha said she had clarified to the DME that the price approved by her in the documents was altered. “It was I who called for the auditing team to inspect the Tenkasi office after noticing the irregularities,” she said.
When contacted, Sripadmavathi refuted the allegations, but said she returned Rs 3.29 lakh to the exchequer on Tuesday. “I did not make any changes in any document in green ink. An official in the JDHS office has implicated me in the scam. I have explained everything with DME,” she added. Former JDHS Dr G Krishnan, one of the five officers, has repaid Rs 1.28 lakh.
Data obtained by S T Mahesh Pandian, an RTI activist, revealed that the Chief Medical Officer of Sankarankovil GH had procured leafy greens for Rs 100 per kg, whereas the market rate was Rs 10 -Rs 20.
Dr Rajamoorthy has warned departmental action against all five officers if they fail to remit the amount to the treasury promptly.