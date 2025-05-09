TN boy who lost both hands in accident scores 471 in class 12 board exams, seeks help for transplant

KRISHNAGIRI: Defying all odds, an 18-year-old boy with no hands scored 471 marks in his Class 12 exam, near Gurubarapalli in Krishnagiri district. A Krithi Varma of Jeenur village lost both hands and three toes on his left foot after an electrocution incident at a poultry farm in Hosur when he was three. Following the incident, his father abandoned the family, and his mother, Kasturi, has been taking care of him with some help from their relatives.

Varma, a student at the Government Higher Secondary School in Gurubarapalli, had earlier secured 434 marks in his Class 10 exam and was also appreciated by Chief Minister M K Stalin and Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Actor-turned-politician Vijay had also met Varma.

Varma told TNIE, “My mother and teachers supported me in my endeavour. However, this is low marks. My mother is a garment worker who struggled a lot to support me.”

Despite having no hands, Varma can draw and also used to travel by bicycle to the high school near his village. After the results were declared, Varma appealed to Stalin to support his bilateral hand transplant, to which the latter said the health minister would take care of the issue. Subramanian spoke to Varma and has asked him to come to Chennai for a consultation about the transplantation on Friday.