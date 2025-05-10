ED: Unearthed web of corrupt consultants in TN depts, seized Rs 4.7 crore

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has unearthed a deep-rooted corruption network involving several prominent consultants across key state government departments while probing a money laundering case against S Pandian, former superintendent of Department of Environment.

The ED probe was launched based on a DVAC FIR against Pandian and others in a disproportionate assets case. The central agency searched 16 locations linked to Pandian and multiple consultants in Chennai and Vellore.

In a statement, the ED said consultants and brokers acted as middlemen, operating shell companies and consultancy firms to route kickbacks under the guise of service fees and consultancy payments. “This web of corruption functioned through fixed commissions paid to officials to secure illegal and quick clearances,” the agency said. The investigation had confirmed the role of key consultants — Prabhakar Sigamony, AK Nathan, Naveen Kumar, Santhosh Kumar, and Vinoth Kumar — in facilitating approvals. Unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 4.73 crore, meant for bribes, was seized during the searches, the ED said. The agency claimed to have recovered incriminating documents, digital records, and property papers indicating large-scale laundering and siphoning off illicit funds. The ED has also identified assets acquired using proceeds of crime and is in the process of quantifying and attaching them under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The agency said, during the searches, an employee of a consultant damaged her phone in order to hide evidences. Action will be taken against the individual for destruction of evidence and non-cooperation, it said.