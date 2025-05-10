JIPMER discusses staff deployment in frontline hospitals

PUDUCHERRY: JIPMER convened an emergency meeting on Friday to review contingency strategies in the event of a large-scale conflict or coordinated attacks near the border. The mobilisation of key medical personnel — faculty and senior residents from departments such as Medicine, Surgery, Emergency Medicine, Anaesthesia, Paediatrics, and Obstetrics & Gynaecology — for potential deployment by the Government of India across front-line hospitals at high-risk regions in the country, including Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab, was discussed during the meeting.

JIPMER director Dr Vir Singh Negi chaired the meeting, in which the heads of different departments and senior officials took part. They discussed internal disaster preparedness in the event of potential threats via missile strikes or sea-route attacks, considering Puducherry’s coastal location. An emergency preparedness team, comprising staff members from multiple cadres, has been constituted to oversee planning and response activities. All medical and paramedical personnel have been instructed to remain on standby for potential deployment across the country as required.