Kanniyakumari fisherfolk to hold meeting against hydrocarbon exploration proposal

KANNIYAKUMARI: Fisherfolk in the Kanniyakumari district are planning to intensify their opposition against the central government’s proposed hydrocarbon project at the Kanniyakumari sea. Fisherfolk functionaries said they are also speaking with other associations from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

A Dunston, Director of Coastal Peace and Development (CPD) said, “We will conduct a meeting on Sunday with fishermen federations, associations and representatives from coastal villages in Kanniyakumari to take a decision to oppose the project.”

Pachai Tamizhagam coordinator SP Udayakumar said that the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG), in 2023, invited Notice Inviting Offers under the Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP) for the exploration of oil and natural gas in three blocks south of Cape Comorin covering an area of around 27,154.80 sq km.

If the project is implemented, it could spell disaster for the Wadge Bank, which is situated right in the middle of Cape Comorin. Wadge Bank is an invaluable treasure trove for the fisherfolks and the larger communities of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Udayakumar added.

Neithal Makkal Iyakkam’s district secretary and writer Kurumpanai C Berlin said, “The proposed plan to extract hydrocarbon from Wadge Bank would affect the sea, turning it into a desert. The project would affect the livelihood of fishers from Kanniyakumari and districts in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.”

Colachel based mechanised fishers welfare association secretary and ship captain C Johnson said that after the hydrocarbon project will be implemented at the Wadge Bank area in the Kanniyakumari sea, the fishers in the district would be barred from entering the area for fishing.