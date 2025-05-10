Madras HC refuses to reverse life sentence to man for sexually assaulting, murdering minor girl

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has upheld the life sentence awarded to a man for abducting, sexually assaulting, and murdering an eight-year-old girl in Vellore district, highlighting the pivotal role played by the testimony of the victim’s seven-year-old brother.

The division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and N Senthilkumar dismissed the convict's appeal against the Mahila Court’s 2019 judgment, noting that the brother’s statement was “an important link” in the chain of circumstances leading to conviction.

The incident occurred on 14 May 2014, when the convict lured the girl away while she was playing near a temple with her younger brother and another girl, promising her ice cream.

He then committed the offence, snatched her ear studs, and mortgaged them at a pawn shop, according to the prosecution. The girl’s body was later found in a farm well, and both her brother and maternal uncle identified the accused to the police.

During the appeal, the convict’s legal aid counsel argued that the conviction was based solely on circumstantial evidence, which he claimed was not proven beyond reasonable doubt. He also contended that the accused was falsely implicated and that the mortgaged ear studs belonged to his own family.