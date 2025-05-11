Rajasthan native arrested in Coimbatore for stealing gold bar worth Rs 75 lakh

COIMBATORE: The RS Puram Police arrested a 23-year-old Rajasthan native who was working at a goldsmithery unit at Gandhipark in the city on the charges of stealing a gold bar worth `75 lakh from the unit on May 8. He was remanded in judicial custody on Friday evening.

The suspect D Sylendra Singh of Pali district in Rajasthan was staying on Subramaniam road near Gandhipuram.

He was working for B Selvendran, a resident of Telungupalayam near Selvapuram, who runs the Sri Sha Jewels goldsmithery unit at Gandhipark. Along with Sylendra Singh, Selvendran engaged a few others for making gold ornaments from gold bars which were received from jewellery owners.

Selvandran started trusting Sylendra Singh within six months of joining duty and even gave the smithery unit keys to him. The gold bar given by a jewellery shop owner on Wednesday was kept in a box in the shop. Selvandran assured to return gold ornaments within the next few weeks after making designs as per the request of the jeweller, stated police.

On Thursday morning, Selvandran returned to the unit and found that the bar was missing. Subsequently, he questioned Sylendra Singh, but he feigned ignorance and also told Selvandran that someone in the unit could have stolen the gold.

Selvandran filed a complaint at RS Puram Police. During the investigation, Sylendra Singh confessed that he had stolen the bar to pay off his debt after selling it.

"We have seized the gold bar from him from his room and remanded him in judicial custody by registering a case against him under BNS sections 316 (criminal breach of trust) and 306 (theft by a clerk or servant of the property held an owner/master)," said a police officer of the station.