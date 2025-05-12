Bail for four held for failing to engage counsel in 2008 Kodaikanal Maoists case

MADURAI: The vacation bench of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently granted bail to four persons who were arrested last month for failing to be represented before the court in an appeal filed by the state against their acquittal in the 2008 Kodaikanal Maoists case.

The four — Suriya alias Ranjith, Senthil alias Kannan, Kavya alias Reena Joise Mary and Shenbagavalli alias Sivasakthi — were arrested following a warrant issued by the court against them and two more persons — Neelamegam alias Kathir alias Vinayak, andSugadev — for failing to engage a counsel to represent them at the final hearing of their appeal on April 21.

Since Vinayak and Sugadev were subsequently represented, the warrants against them was recalled. Meanwhile, the arrested four persons moved the vacation court seeking bail claiming that due to a communication gap, there was an unintentional delay on their part in engaging a counsel. They assured they would cooperate for the final disposal of the appeal.

The six persons, along with Kalidoss alias Sekar, were booked on charges of imparting illegal arms training in Kodaikanal in 2008. They were acquitted in 2021, against which the government filed the appeal.