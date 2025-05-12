Fever with low platelet count: Safeguards urged for Valparai

COIMBATORE: In response to the sudden surge in fever cases in the hilly region of Valparai in Coimbatore district, the health department has advised precautionary measures in specific areas where a large number of people have been affected. The department has sent a letter to the Valparai Municipality in this regard.
Cases of fever, particularly those involving thrombocytopenia (low platelet count), have seen an increase at the Valparai Government Hospital in recent weeks.
Many patients have been referred to the Coimbatore District Government Headquarters Hospital in Pollachi once their platelet count declines below 100,000, said sources.
The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the hospital wrote to the Commissioner, Valparai Municipality, on Saturday, requesting the intensification of precautionary measures, such as water chlorination and mosquito source reduction.
The CMO also instructed the Block Medical Officer (BMO) of health services to conduct fever camps in areas where the surge is identified, through PHCs, sources added.
The 62-bed Valparai Government Hospital has an occupancy rate of nearly 80% and is visited by over 300 outpatients daily.
"Despite the low staff strength, we are managing all patients. The situation has become alarming due to the rise in fever cases. We are treating about 20 to 25 fever patients as outpatients and admit four to five cases daily. Most of them have fever with thrombocytopenia, indicating likely dengue. We admit patients when their platelet count drops below 200,000, and those with a count below 100,000 are referred to Pollachi. On Saturday alone, four patients were referred to Pollachi," said a source from the health department.
(Fever with thrombocytopenia can be caused by various infections like dengue, malaria, typhoid, and septicemia.)
"Most fever cases are being reported from Anna Nagar, Kamarajar Nagar, MGR Nagar, Kakkan Colony and its adjoining areas. Recently, a patient died at Valparai Government Hospital due to fever-related complications and declining platelet counts. Following the incident, the hospital has been instructed to refer any fever case to Pollachi if their platelet count falls below 100,000. A few cases diagnosed with positive hepatitis C and A indicated water contamination. In the last one week there 18 patients were admitted and in the last two days alone nine people were admitted for fever treatment," the sources added.
Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, BJP members protested in front of the hospital, alleging that the facility was not providing adequate ambulance services to transfer fever patients to Pollachi. BJP functionary CA Sunil claimed the fever is spreading alarmingly in certain residential areas of Valparai and there is a dire need for fever camps and additional ambulances to facilitate patient transfers to Pollachi.
"Currently, there is a high footfall of tourists. If the fever outbreak continues, it could impact tourism and local businesses. Therefore, the municipal authorities and the health department must take action to curb the spread of fever before the situation worsens," said P Paramasivam, a CPI (M) functionary in Valparai.