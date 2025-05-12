Fever with low platelet count: Safeguards urged for Valparai

"Despite the low staff strength, we are managing all patients. The situation has become alarming due to the rise in fever cases. We are treating about 20 to 25 fever patients as outpatients and admit four to five cases daily. Most of them have fever with thrombocytopenia, indicating likely dengue. We admit patients when their platelet count drops below 200,000, and those with a count below 100,000 are referred to Pollachi. On Saturday alone, four patients were referred to Pollachi," said a source from the health department.



(Fever with thrombocytopenia can be caused by various infections like dengue, malaria, typhoid, and septicemia.)



"Most fever cases are being reported from Anna Nagar, Kamarajar Nagar, MGR Nagar, Kakkan Colony and its adjoining areas. Recently, a patient died at Valparai Government Hospital due to fever-related complications and declining platelet counts. Following the incident, the hospital has been instructed to refer any fever case to Pollachi if their platelet count falls below 100,000. A few cases diagnosed with positive hepatitis C and A indicated water contamination. In the last one week there 18 patients were admitted and in the last two days alone nine people were admitted for fever treatment," the sources added.



Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, BJP members protested in front of the hospital, alleging that the facility was not providing adequate ambulance services to transfer fever patients to Pollachi. BJP functionary CA Sunil claimed the fever is spreading alarmingly in certain residential areas of Valparai and there is a dire need for fever camps and additional ambulances to facilitate patient transfers to Pollachi.



"Currently, there is a high footfall of tourists. If the fever outbreak continues, it could impact tourism and local businesses. Therefore, the municipal authorities and the health department must take action to curb the spread of fever before the situation worsens," said P Paramasivam, a CPI (M) functionary in Valparai.