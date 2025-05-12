Man sets himself on fire in Mayiladuthurai police station, constable hurt in rescue bid

MAYILADUTHURAI: A 55-year-old man and a head constable are undergoing treatment at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital after the former attempted self-immolation in the Mayiladuthurai police station on Sunday evening.

Kalaiselvan after setting himself on fire, ran inside the police station. Head constable Raja poured water on Kalaiselvan and doused the fire, sources said. In the attempt, Raja also suffered burns on his arms. Following this Kalaiselvan and Raja were taken to the hospital.

The man attempted suicide in connection with a complaint he lodged against a man to whom he lent money, sources said.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, reach Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050)