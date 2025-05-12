Nallampalli residents urge to declare Indur as panchayat union

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Nallampalli taluk urged the administration to take steps to create a new panchayat union with Indur as the base of operations to improve developmental aspects like road, drinking water and infrastructure.



Indur panchayat lies along the Dharmapuri-Pennagaram road in Nallampalli taluk, with a total of 12 villages under it. Residents have been urging the administration for decades to create a new panchayat union with Indur as headquarters to develop the area.



Deputy district secretary of CPI M Matheshwaran said, "If Indur is made a union, we would have a sub-registrar office, agriculture block office and many more key buildings here. Presently, we fall under the Nallampalli union, which has 32 panchayats.

To avail any government schemes or other government documents we have to go to Nallampalli. There is very little connectivity between Nallampalli and Indur, which is disadvantageous to the people. Hence, we urge the administration to create a panchayat union, which would play a crucial role in development."



Speaking to TNIE, R Selvam of Bandahalli in Indur said, "The most concerning problem is the lack of roads as most roads here were paved over 30 years ago. We need development but there is always a lack of funds. The union with Indur as headquarters will bring in funds and aid in rural development."



When TNIE spoke to officials in the administration they said, "We are aware of the request and efforts are being taken by the Dharmapuri administration regarding this matter."