Non-compliance of consumer panel order: Warrant issued to TNSTC official, RTO

COIMBATORE: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Coimbatore, has issued bailable warrants to the Managing Director (MD) of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Coimbatore Region, and the Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Coimbatore, for failing to execute the commission's order in the extra bus fare case.



The Commission issued this direction in a case filed by the Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC).



C Kathirmathiyon, Secretary of the CCC, told TNIE that he travelled on the 1C government bus on March 7, 2015, and Rs 8 was collected from him for the journey from Vadavalli to the Railway Station instead of Rs 5. In the return trip too he was charged the same extra fare.



He stated that he filed the case in the commission in 2015 seeking refund of the total excess Rs 6 fare with compensation and all the excess fare collected by the bus during the three years should be deposited to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).



"In February 2018, the commission ordered the MD of TNSTC to repay me within two months the excess of Rs 6 collected from me. The MD was also directed to furnish a statement of the excess fare collected from other passengers between March 7, 2015, and February 15, 2018, and to submit it to the commission within two months," he said.



"The MD of TNSTC was asked to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to be deposited in the CMRF within two months," he said.