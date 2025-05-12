Police raid two FIITJEE centres in Chennai, seize documents

CHENNAI: THE Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police conducted simultaneous raids at two FIITJEE coaching centres in Kilpauk and K K Nagar, along with two residences linked to Tamil Nadu zonal head Ankur Jain on Friday. The police seized 195 student ID cards, 22 bank cheques worth approximately Rs 7.5 lakh, CCTV equipment, the institute’s official seal, 125 parent complaint letters and over 100 other documents.

The raids come in response to allegations from parents of 191 students who had enrolled in FIITJEE’s Pinnacle and Integrated programmes. Despite paying advance fees and EMIs, the parents claimed that the institute abruptly stopped classes and failed to maintain the promised educational standards. When refunds were sought, the management allegedly refused to respond, the parents said in their complaint.