Tamil Nadu has contributed much to India’s defence, says Minister Regupathy

PUDUKKOTTAI: Minister for Natural Resources S Regupathy on Sunday said no one in Tamil Nadu or anywhere in India would support Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “In Tamil Nadu or anywhere else in India, no one will support Pakistan. Anyone who does, cannot call themselves Indian.” Furthermore, he said Tamil Nadu has made significant contribution to the country’s defence spending (by way of taxes), even though it receives less in return.

On the contentious sand mining issue, the minister clarified that the case is pending before the Supreme Court and that the state will comply fully with the court’s directions.

Pointing out that the price of construction materials like M-sand and P-sand have already been reduced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 4,000, the minister said steps would be taken to reduce it further.

Answering a question about concerns raised by retired IAS officer U Sagayam about his safety, the minister said he can depose through video conference as per court order and the government will provide him protection if required. “Our government stands by those who come forward to tell the truth,” he added.