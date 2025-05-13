Engineers guild urges TN govt to curb prices of construction materials

COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR/ERODE: The Coimbatore Civil Engineers Association urged the government to regulate prices of construction materials. In a petition submitted by its president R Ramakrishnan to Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar on Monday, the association claimed quarry operators have raised prices of construction materials abnormally in the last one year.

They claimed the prices of quarry materials went up by Rs 3,000 per unit. “Stone quarry owners have been continuously increasing the prices of M-sand, P-sand gravel etc in the last one year. Construction contractors have been affected heavily as they cannot complete the contract within the budget,” said Ramakrishnan. He also suggested the takeover of quarries by the state government.

Meanwhile, the Federation of All Civil Engineers Associations of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry also held a demonstration in Tiruppur, demanding steps to reduce the prices of construction materials. Kumar Shanmugam, coordinator of the federation, said, “Quarry owners continue to raise prices of construction materials . The construction sector has been hit hard by the rise in price of construction materials ranging by 30% to even 100% in the last year.”