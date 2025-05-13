Track upgrade over, 16 trains to run faster

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced a reduction in travel time of 16 trains following track upgrades that have enabled higher permissible speeds in certain sections. According to a release, the Chennai Central–Palakkad SF Express will now reach Palakkad at 9.15 am, 15 minutes ahead of its earlier schedule.

The Pollachi–Coimbatore passenger will arrive in Coimbatore at 8.55 am, 30 minutes ahead of its arrival time. The Chennai Central–Bodinayakanur SF Express is scheduled to reach Bodinayakanur at 8.55 am instead of 9.10 am.

The Mysuru–Thoothukudi Express will now reach Thoothukudi at 10.15 am, 20 minutes earlier than before. The revised timings came into effect on May 11. Further, from May 14, the departure timings of 12 trains originating from Rameswaram have been delayed by 15 to 20 minutes.

These trains, bound for destinations such as Chennai, Tiruchy and Tirupati, will leave Rameswaram later than previously scheduled. However, there will be no change in their arrival timings at the destination stations.