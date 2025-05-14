Madras HC asks special NIA court to comply with norms regarding appearance of accused, recalling NBWs

CHENNAI: Confronted frequently with petitions challenging the orders of the special court at Poonamallee dealing with bomb blast cases and cases filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Madras High Court, in a recent order, criticised the court for being “insensitive” while dealing with petitions seeking to dispense with appearance of the accused during the trials and those for recalling non-bailable warrants (NBWs).

It further issued orders to the special court on how to deal with such petitions as per settled propositions of law.

A division bench of justices M S Ramesh and N Senthilkumar recently passed the orders on a criminal appeal petition filed by Mohammed Faruk, an accused in an NIA case, praying for setting aside the orders of the special court dismissing his plea filed under 317 of CrPC seeking dispensing with appearance of the accused and Section 70 (2) of CrPC for recalling the NBW issued against him.

Referring to the special court’s rejections of such petitions, the bench remarked that the court has been “consistently demonstrating of being insensitive to all the settled propositions of law”.