Auto driver who jumped bail in sexual assault case nabbed after 20 years in Dindigul

The Dindigul Taluk police lodged him in the district jail on Wednesday.
After a gap of twenty years, Jaffar travelled back to Dindigul to meet his relatives when the police tracked him down based on intelligence inputs and arrested him.
DINDIGUL: A 52-year-old man here, who allegedly jumped bail in a case of sexual assault on a girl in 2005 was nabbed on Tuesday when he came down to meet his relatives. The Dindigul Taluk police lodged him in the district jail on Wednesday.

Jaffar Sadiq of Thadikombu in Dindigul, who was an auto rickshaw driver, in February 2005, spotted a 15-year-old schoolgirl wandering around. When he approached her, the girl claimed that she ran away from her home following a quarrel with her parents.

On the pretext of resolving the issue, Sadiq took the girl with him but sexually assaulted her at a hotel. He then dropped her off near her house, warning her against informing anyone of the assault, the police said.

Meanwhile, the girl's parents lodged a missing complaint with the Dindigul Taluk police. Based on the girl’s confession, the case was altered to one of sexual assault and Sadiq was arrested. Five months later, Sadiq came out on bail. He, however, absconded since the police added.  

