Burdened by financial crisis, Tiruchy couple kills two children, ends life

TIRUCHY: Four members of a family, including two girls aged nine and three years respectively, were found dead in their home at Melakalkandar Kottai near Tiruchy on Wednesday. Police said the couple allegedly killed the children before ending their lives, leaving behind a note citing mounting debt as reason for their act.

The deceased were identified as J Alex, a textile trader, his wife Victoria (35), a railway employee, and daughters, Aaradhana (9) and Aaliya (3). The family lived in Muppanar Nagar. According to Ponmalai police, a close friend of the family, found them dead after he visited the home as Alex did not respond to his calls.

“Alex had suffered losses in his business and had borrowed money for his mother’s cancer treatment and to support his brother. The family had taken a housing loan, and Victoria paid the EMI using her mother’s pension. But she died recently, which ended the financial support and worsening their financial situation. Alex had planned to sell his house to repay the debts,” a senior police officer said.

A team of Ponmalai police led by inspector Vetrivel reached the scene and sent the bodies to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) for post mortem examination. A case has been registered. (To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact health department helpline 104 for counselling)