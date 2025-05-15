DMK, AIADMK or VCK claiming credit for verdict not fair: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalvan

COIMBATORE: DMK, AIADMK or VCK claiming credit for the Pollachi gang rape case verdict is not fair said VCK leader Thol Thirumavalvan while addressing media at Coimbatore International Airport on Wednesday.

A mahila court in Coimbatore on Tuesday had convicted and sentenced nine men to life imprisonment till death for criminal conspiracy, sexual harassment, rape, gang rape, etc., of multiple women and girls in Pollachi between 2016 and 2018.

“There were strong evidences against the nine suspects, especially the videos circulated on social media platforms and those found in their cell phones. The suspects had themselves created the evidence and were unable to escape from the case. DMK, AIADMK or VCK claiming credit for the verdict is not fair,” said Thirumavalavan.

Reacting to netizens demanding a CBI inquiry into the sexual assault of a girl student of Anna University, Thiruma said that justice should be served to the affected and we should not deal with such cases separately.