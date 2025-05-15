PIL in Madras High Court seeks CBI probe into corruption at Tasmac

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file a reply to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a CBI investigation into the FIRs registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in connection with the alleged corruption and swindling of money by certain officials and employees of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) which runs liquor retail business.

A vacation bench of Justices G R Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan issued the direction when the PIL filed by K Venkatachalapathy, an advocate belonging to Tirunelveli who is associated with the BJP, came up for hearing.

While Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran requested for granting a two-week time to file a detailed counter-affidavit to the petition, the bench gave a week’s time to file it.