Vadakadu community clash: Pudukai collector, cops summoned

MADURAI: The vacation bench of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday has summoned Pudukkottai district collector, IGP Central Zone, and Superintendent of Police to appear before it on Thursday in a case seeking compensation to Scheduled Caste people whose properties were damaged in the recent caste violence at Vadakadu village in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan gave the direction while hearing a PIL filed by S Shanmugam (47) of Thirumanacheri in Karambakudi taluk in Pudukkottai, seeking justice for the victims.

The petitioner stated that on May 5 caste hindu people questioned some SC youths who were standing near Muthumariyamman Temple in the village and attacked them. After the SC youths defended themselves, the caste hindu youths returned with a group, attacked SC people and damaged their properties.

Stating that Vadakadu police did not register case against caste Hindus who were involved in the incident, petitioner sought a direction to the SP and range DSP to investigate the case through CCTV footage and cell phone videos to identify the those who have been left out and include their names in in the FIR.

“Though detailed representations submitted via post to the authorities concerned including request to provide compensation and to declare the village as atrocities-prone, no positive steps have been taken,” he stated.

Further, he sought the court to issue direction to constitute a team comprising National Commission for Scheduled Castes, social activists to inspect the village and submit a report so that the compensation for the injured and to properties damaged.