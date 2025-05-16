35-year-old youth in Coimbatore injured after spotting wild elephant, dies

COIMBATORE: A 35-year-old man who was injured after falling from his bike after spotting a wild elephant near Vaidegi Waterfalls in Narasipuram village on Wednesday night died without responding to treatment within hours. Forest department sources said there is no provision to issue compensation since the death was not caused by an elephant attack.



The deceased V Suresh Abimanyu (35) of Karunya Nagar was riding the bike with his friend Saravanan on the pillion. They were heading to the latter's house en route Vaidegi Falls.



Sources said Suresh applied sudden brakes on seeing the jumbo, which crossed them. As a result, both fell and got injured. While Suresh was injured in the head, Saravanan suffered injuries to his hand. However, the animal crossed the path and went to the other side without harming them.



The duo were taken to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital with the help of Boluvampatti forest range staff and neighbours.



However, Suresh died within one-and-a half hours at the hospital around 12.30am on Thursday. After inspecting the spot, the forest department officials confirmed that they were not attacked by the wild elephant.

