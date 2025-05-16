DMK should not seek political gain from Pollachi case verdict, says GK Vasan

COIMBATORE: The DMK should not seek political gain from the Pollachi sexual assault case verdict, said Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president GK Vasan during an event in Erode on Thursday.



Vasan expressed concern over the deterioration of law and order in Tamil Nadu and emphasised the need for a CBI investigation into several murder and robbery cases that have occurred in the state over the past four years. He also highlighted that recent murders targeting isolated farmhouses have instilled fear among residents in the western districts.



Vasan paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and soldiers who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor at Thindal in Erode on Thursday. He praised the central government's strategic action during the operation.



He also urged the state government to take measures towards preventing pollution in the Cauvery, Noyyal, and Bhavani rivers and to link remaining water bodies to the Athikkadavu-Avinashi project.



Claiming that the AIADMK and BJP are big political parties in both the state and national levels, Vasan asserted that the TMC is a respected party in their alliance. He stated that the activities of AIADMK, BJP, and TMC are focused on victory in the 2026 assembly election.