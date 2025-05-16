Dy BDO among two suspended for MGNREGS graft in Madurai

MADURAI: The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) on Thursday placed on suspension the deputy BDO of Vadipatti and the Andipatti panchayat secretary, while a temporary worker was sacked for alleged malpractices in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) work in villages under Vadipatti taluk.

Acting on complaints, a team of officials led by DRDA Assistant Project Officer Rajeswari inspected the 100-day work scheme in villages under Vadipatti taluk last week.

A DRDA official said that contrary to complaints, no machinery were found used for execution of MGNREGS work except one used to mix cement. In Andipatti village, we found pictures uploaded for absentees in the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) app, allowing officials to swindle money out of it, the official added.

Following this, DRDA Project Officer Monika Rana on Thursday suspended Vadipatti Deputy BDO Kaniselvi and Andipatti panchayat secretary Selvam. Further, Assistant Engineer Marutham, BDO Krishnaveni and overseer Ranjitham were issued a memo in connection with the inspection. Further, temporary worker Karthigaiselvi who was work supervisor with Andipatti panchayat was removed from service.