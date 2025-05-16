Firearms trader in Coimbatore opens fire on cops during inquiry, arrested

COIMBATORE: The Sulur police arrested a 23-year-old history-sheeter and firearms trader on Thursday for allegedly firing at the cops. Police say he suffered a bullet injury in an exchange of fire with them on Wednesday during an investigation into a scuffle he had with another person.



The accused S Harisree, a resident of Rathinagiri Street in Vilankurichi, was an ambulance driver for a private hospital in Coimbatore city.



Police said Harisree had an altercation with S Sakthivel (24), a native of Thuraiyur in Tiruchy district, on Tuesday near Kovilpalayam.

During the scuffle, Harisree allegedly brandished a country-made pistol and fired it in the air. After Sakthivel lodged a complaint, Kovilpalayam police launched a search for Harisree and he was arrested.



During questioning, Harisree allegedly revealed that he had another illegal firearm hidden. Police took him to Seraiyampalayam near Sulur in the district to recover it. While approaching the spot, he allegedly tried to fire at the police, prompting them to fire in self-defence. Kovilpalayam inspector S Elango shot Harisree on his left leg in an act of self-defence, according to Police Superintendent R Karthikeyan.



Harisree was then admitted to a private hospital for treatment.



Sulur police registered a separate case against him under Section 132 (assault or criminal force against a public servant) and 109 (1) (attempt to murder) of the BNS, along with Section 25(1B)(a) of the Arms Act. He was arrested and remanded on Thursday and further investigation is on.



Harisree was one of three who were earlier arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Coimbatore in December 2024 for allegedly smuggling arms from northern states to the city. The case was later handed over to Peelamedu police. After obtaining a bail, he allegedly continued to do firearms business in the city, police added.

