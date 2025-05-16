Forester, forest guard die in road accident in Krishnagiri

TIRUPATTUR: A forester and a forest guard from the Vaniyambadi forest range were killed in a road accident on Wednesday after their motorcycle was hit by a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus on National Highway 77-1, in the Mathur area of Krishnagiri district.

The deceased have been identified as S Karthikeyan (32), a forester, and M Dhivakar (24), a forest guard. According to sources from the forest department, the two were travelling from Uthanagiri to Mathur to supervise a tree plantation drive along the highway. Forest staff often use their own vehicles for such duties.

Dhivakar was riding the two-wheeler while Karthikeyan was riding pillion. Neither of them was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Police said the KSRTC bus, driven by G Gurusamy (43), was moving in a rash and negligent manner and collided head-on with the motorcycle.

Both forest department staff sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot. The driver has been booked for rash driving. Further investigation is underway.

Minister for Forests and Khadi, R S Rajakannappan, issued a statement on Thursday stating that he is saddened by the deaths of the staff.

He extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and urged all forest department staff to prioritise safety while on duty.