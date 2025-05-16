Madurai Bench of Madras HC directs cops to produce CCTV footage in Vadakadu violence case

MADURAI: The vacation bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Pudukkottai police to produce the CCTV footage between May 5 and 7 in the police station in Vadakadu village, where members of SC community were allegedly attacked by a mob of caste Hindus on May 5.

The court gave the direction while hearing a PIL petition seeking criminal investigation, temple entry for SC people and compensation to the victims.

As per directions of the court, the Pudukkottai collector, Inspector General of Police (Central Zone) and Superintendent of Police were present at the hearing. Additional Advocate General M Ajmal Khan, who appeared on their behalf, told a bench of justices P Velmurugan and K K Ramakrishnan that the government has paid Rs 46,000 compensation to one Malliga, whose house was damaged in the incident.

Further, he said the government is also planning to construct a house for her under the Kalaignar’s Kanavu Illam scheme. That apart, the collector has sanctioned an interim compensation of Rs 8.75 lakh to be disbursed to 14 victims under 12 (4) annexure-I of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, Khan said, adding that nine more persons, whose properties were damaged, will receive similar compensation.

AAG Veera Kathiravan, who also represented the officers, submitted that four FIRs have been registered by police in connection with the incident. So far, 21 persons from most backward classes and nine persons from SC community have been arrested he added.

After the petitioner’s counsel submitted that the local police station is situated just 500m from the place of violence, the judges issued the direction, and reserved the matter for further orders.