Madurai Bench of Madras HC directs cops to produce CCTV footage in Vadakadu violence case

MADURAI: The vacation bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Pudukkottai police to produce the CCTV footage between May 5 and 7 in the police station in Vadakadu village, where members of SC community were allegedly attacked by a mob of caste Hindus on May 5.
The court gave the direction while hearing a PIL petition seeking criminal investigation, temple entry for SC people and compensation to the victims.
As per directions of the court, the Pudukkottai collector, Inspector General of Police (Central Zone) and Superintendent of Police were present at the hearing. Additional Advocate General M Ajmal Khan, who appeared on their behalf, told a bench of justices P Velmurugan and K K Ramakrishnan that the government has paid Rs 46,000 compensation to one Malliga, whose house was damaged in the incident.
Further, he said the government is also planning to construct a house for her under the Kalaignar’s Kanavu Illam scheme. That apart, the collector has sanctioned an interim compensation of Rs 8.75 lakh to be disbursed to 14 victims under 12 (4) annexure-I of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, Khan said, adding that nine more persons, whose properties were damaged, will receive similar compensation.
AAG Veera Kathiravan, who also represented the officers, submitted that four FIRs have been registered by police in connection with the incident. So far, 21 persons from most backward classes and nine persons from SC community have been arrested he added.
After the petitioner’s counsel submitted that the local police station is situated just 500m from the place of violence, the judges issued the direction, and reserved the matter for further orders.
The petitioner S Shanmugam (47) of Thirumanacheri in Karambakudi taluk alleged that the incident took place when a group of caste Hindus quarrelled with some SC youth for allegedly standing near a Mariamman temple. The group later returned with a mob and attacked the SC settlement, he added.
Besides seeking a direction to the police to conduct an inquiry based on the CCTV footage and mobile phone videos, Shanmugam also wanted formation of a team comprising representatives from National Commission for Scheduled Castes and social activists to assess the damage and suggest suitable compensation. Authorities should also ensure access to SC people in the above temple, he added.
Court reserves orders in 2 caste bias cases
MADURAI: The vacation bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC on Thursday reserved interim orders on two PILs alleging caste discrimination in two villages in Karur. While one plea filed by P Ramesh alleged that the chariot of Sri Aravayee Amman Temple was not being taken into the SC settlement in Nerur village, the other plea filed by R Subramani sought a direction to ensure the worshipping rights of SC community people in the Bhagavathi Amman temple in Porunthalur village and also alleged prevalence of two-tumbler system. Pursuant to an earlier direction, the collector and SP had appeared before a bench comprising justices P Velmurugan and K K Ramakrishnan on Thursday. The additional advocate generals denied the allegations and claimed no such complaints have been filed so far.
HC asks if TN toilets slippery only for accused
CHENNAI: The Madras HC on Thursday asked the state government whether the police stations in TN were slippery only for those in custody, while hearing a petition filed by a man requesting treatment for his son Jakir Hussain lodged in prison in a case. Hussain had sustained fractures in his left leg and right hand. Hearing the petition, the vacation bench of justices G R Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan asked the counsel for the government as to cause of the injuries. When the counsel informed the court that the injuries were sustained during an accidental fall in the toilet in the police station, the judges asked whether the toilets were slippery only for the accused. The bench said there should be an end to such incidents and warned that the police personnel involved could lose their jobs. The bench ordered for treatment to be provided to Hussain at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.
Filmmakers decide to mute parts of ‘Kissa 47’
CHENNAI: The producers of the Santhanam-starrer ‘Devil’s Double Next Level’ movie slotted for release on Friday informed the Madras HC on Thursday that they have decided to mute and delete certain parts of the song ‘Kissa 47’. The producers’ counsel made the submission before the vacation bench that was hearing a PIL filed by an advocate M D G Balaji, who sought directions to the Central Board of Film Certification to revoke the certification issued to the film. He contended that usage of the phrase ‘Govinda, Govinda’ in an objectionable manner in the song was offensive to Hindus. After recording the submissions, the bench adjourned the hearing to Friday.