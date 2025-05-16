Patients flag linen quality in Thirumangalam GH, officials blame it on daily washing

MADURAI: Several patients have complained that the quality of bed spreads and blankets used in Thirumangalam Government Hospital are of sub standard quality.

Speaking to TNIE, Vijayalakshmi, a villager said,”When my relative was admitted in male ward after a minor surgery. I found the bedspread was of poor quality and colour had faded. When I questioned the nurses about it, they asked if I found holes in the bedspread also. I was taken aback by the reply.”

Sakthivel Murugan a villager, said,” Majority of the bedspreads used in the Thirumangalam GH are old. Some are so thin that they can be torn easily by hand. Hospital authorities are not worried about this. Anyone walking to the laundry section of the GH, could see for themselves that the fabric quality is very bad.”

But, officials dismissed the complaints. Speaking to TNIE, a top official from Thirumangalam Government Hospital said,"There are 145 beds in our hospital. Each bed is given 5 blankets and bedspreads. We have a stock of more than 600 items. We get almost all the bed spreads and clothings from Khadi and other stores associated with government agencies. But since these bed spreads are required to be replaced everyday as they could contain infection, all bedspreads are washed. After more than one month of wash, the colour fades away. This doesn't mean they are sub-standard."

He added,"Even if the bedspread has one hole or a section is torn, we immediately discard the bedspread. And a new one is added to the list."

