PMMK president urges Puducherry government to revive implementation of Rajiv Gandhi National Créche Scheme

PUDUCHERRY: President of PMMMK and former MP M Ramadass, has urged the UT government to revive the implementation of the Rajiv Gandhi National Créche Scheme, which has seen a steep decline in recent years despite continued support from the Central government.

The Rajiv Gandhi National Créche Scheme was introduced to provide day care for children below six years of age. Each créche under the scheme accommodates 25 children, half of whom are from families below the poverty line.

These centres offer supplementary nutrition, pre-primary education, and basic medical care. Initially managed by voluntary organisations and funded by the central board through state social welfare boards, the scheme covered Puducherry since 1978, with the number of créches increasing to 200 by 2017.

In 2016, the Central Social Welfare Board was dissolved, and the scheme was transferred to the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Subsequently, responsibility in Puducherry shifted from the state social welfare board to the Department of Women and Child Welfare.

Although the centra government continued providing grants, Ramadass pointed out that the Puducherry department failed to properly utilise the funds. As a result, the number of functional créches declined to just 105 by 2020.

Ramadass emphasised that between 2017 and 2019, no funds were received until intervention by the then welfare minister. Afterwards, no further financial assistance was provided, leaving many créches non-functional. However, some NGOs continue to run centres despite the lack of support.

Highlighting that the scheme still receives generous funding from the centre, Ramadass questioned why Puducherry lags behind when other states and UTs effectively utilise it.

He urged the Department of Women and Child Welfare to release pending funds, revive willing créches, and appoint a Deputy Director-level officer to oversee the scheme with full accountability. He stressed that this it’s essential to help nearly 5,000 underprivileged kids.