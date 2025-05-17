Assistant Professor in Periyar University suspended two days before end of tenure of V-C

COIMBATORE: An assistant professor in the Department of Economics of Salem Periyar University was suspended on Thursday, citing violations of provisions of the Periyar University Act.

Reacting to the suspension letter issued by Registrar (in-charge) S Kadhiravan, assistant professor V Vaithianathan said that he is being targeted by the University’s Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan, whose tenure is to end on Monday, for exposing violations and scams in the university.

In the suspension letter, Kadhiravan said that Vaithianathan violated rules and statutes by criticising the university administration and sharing confidential information with print media. “Since there is a prima facie case to initiate disciplinary action, the assistant professor has been placed under suspension,” the letter said.

Vaithianathan, a member of the national executive committee of the All India University and College Teachers Federation, told TNIE that he recently filed a complaint with the higher education department, alleging violations in the selection process for the registrar post at Periyar University and requested that it be stopped.

He said the news was published in the print media based on a complaint he filed as president of the national executive committee of the All India University and College Teachers Federation. “My action does not violate the University Act,” Vaithianathan said.

He also pointed out that PUTA (Periyar University Teachers Association) has exposed many violations in the university. “Now that the V-C’s tenure comes to an end on Monday, he took revenge through the registrar,” he added. Efforts to reach V-C R Jagannathan went in vain and Registrar (in-charge) S Kadhiravan refused to comment.