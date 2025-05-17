Doctors at Dharmapuri private hospitals booked over stillbirths of twins

DHARMAPURI: The Dharmapuri police on Friday registered a case against 'the doctors' at a private hospital for alleged negligence leading to the death of two infants during labour in March. The police action follows a complaint filed by couples R Arunkumar (31) and Nandhini (24) of Ottapatti who were expecting their first children, a pair of twins. The identity and number of doctors booked are yet to be divulged by the police sources.



Police sources said the couple sought treatment at a private hospital on the Siddha Veerappa Street, near the Dharmapuri bus stand in March. "On the day of the delivery, the doctor attending the Nandhini prescribed an injection for Nandhini.

She collapsed soon after nurses provided a test injection. She was rushed to the operation theatre and two hours later she was transferred to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital. There, the attending doctors told the family the two foetuses had died during delivery and also informed Nandhini was in a critical condition," the sources explained.



Outraged, the family staged a road roko before the hospital. Thereafter, the Dharmapuri Medical Services Department conducted a probe into the incident. The family also filed a complaint with the Dharmapuri B1 police alleging negligence.

A case was registered in the late hours of Thursday, the sources added. The sections invoked are: 106 of BNS on negligence leading to death; 92 of the BNS on causing death of unborn child by an act amounting to culpable homicide; sections 8 and 9 of the Private Clinical Establishment Act 1997, and the Medical Council Act.