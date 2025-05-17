No national interest? Go to Pakistan: Tamil Nadu BJP chief

TIRUPPUR: People who are against national interest should leave India and go to Pakistan, BJP state unit president Nainar Nagenthran said on Friday.

He was speaking at a national flag procession taken out by the BJP to celebrate the victory of Operation Sindoor. “Some people in Tamil Nadu are criticising Operation Sindoor on social media. They say intelligence failure led to the terror attack on innocent tourists at Pahalgam and are worried more about the people of Pakistan, despite living in our country. Comments in support of Pakistan are being shared on social media by people in Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister MK Stalin should condemn this. But, when he fails to do so, we can only assume that he is acting in support of Pakistan,” Nagenthran said.

The rally was inaugurated by Nagenthran and former party president K Annamalai. Party cadre, members of the public and schoolchildren participated in large numbers, holding the national flag.