Presidential reference issue: Tamil Nadu government to reach out to CMs, leaders of other States

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu will consult with chief ministers and leaders of other states on the issue of President Droupadi Murmu seeking the Supreme Court’s opinion on whether timelines could be imposed for governors and President on dealing with state bills, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in the Nilgiris before leaving for Chennai on Friday after completing his five-day visit to the hill station, Stalin accused the central government of demonstrating a dictatorial approach.

Regarding the 2026 Assembly election, Stalin said, “Not only in the 2026 election, but also in 2031 and 2036 elections, a Dravidian model government will be voted to power in Tamil Nadu.”

Govt will consider request for setting up hockey stadium at Coonoor, says Stalin

“Apart from the residents of Nilgiris district, tourists also showed their support for the DMK government. The flower show exceeded expectations,” the CM said.

To a question on Congress leader P Chidambaram’s statement that the INDI alliance is weak, the CM said, “It is his opinion.” He added that the government will consider the request for setting up a hockey stadium at Coonoor. While leaving Nilgiris, the CM stopped his convoy on Ooty-Mettupalayam road to collect a grievance petition from a disabled person.