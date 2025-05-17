Public decry CCMC's failure to repair roads before monsoon

COIMBATORE: With the southwest monsoon season set to commence soon, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation's (CCMC) failure to allocate funds and begin road repair works, has triggered concern among residents and motorists. Unlike last year, when each of the city's five zones received `50 lakh for precautionary patchworks, this year's silence on funding and preparedness has left many questioning the civic body's priorities.



Several parts of the city have already started to receive monsoon showers, which has worsened the condition of roads, especially those previously dug up for underground drainage (UGD), drinking water pipelines, and other civic projects. The resulting potholes and uneven surfaces have made commute hazardous.



"It's not just inconvenient, but also dangerous," said S Vaishnavi, a daily commuter from Sungam. "I ride a two-wheeler every day, and most roads in the city are dilapidated. One mistake could cause grave accidents. The roads which were already damaged after numerous project works by the CCMC, have already worsened after a short spell of rains."



Similar sentiments were echoed by R Boopathy, a school teacher from GN Mills. "We expect the CCMC to ensure basic road infrastructure and restore damaged roads, before rains hit the city. Even last year's patchworks offered some relief, but this time, no action has been taken."



Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said that the civic body will soon allocate a fund of Rs 50 lakh to each zone in the city to carry out patchworks ahead of the monsoon. Certain roads which were cut recently for UGD and drinking water pipeline works will be restored, once works are completed, he added.