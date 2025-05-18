File report on ‘caste discrimination’ during temple fest: Madras HC to collector

However, for the past 15 years, the chariot has not entered our locality, which comprises nearly 180 SC residents, despite repeated appeals to the temple committee members. Even this year the committee turned down their requests, the petitioner said. With petitions sent to the district collector and the

HR&CE department yielding no results, the petitioner said he sought the court’s intervention.

Hearing the plea on Thursday, the judges summoned the collector, inspector general of police (Central zone) and superintendent of police, among others.

During the hearing, the temple committee members claimed that it is a private temple and that only the residents of Senapadi, Mallapalayam and Muniyappanur can claim right over it. Officials, too, denied the allegations of caste discrimination.

HC orders RPO to renew passport of TPDK chief

Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered the Regional Passport Officer (RPO) to renew the passport of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam president ‘Kolathur’ Mani irrespective of the pendency of criminal cases, including a case under TADA registered in 1994, against him.

The order was passed recently on a petition filed by Mani praying for a direction to the RPO, who had refused to renew the passport after it expired last year. “The first respondent (RPO) shall consider the application of the petitioner dehors the pendency of the criminal cases and if the petitioner is otherwise eligible, reissue the passport within eight weeks,” Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said in the order.

The judge, however, directed Mani to take prior permission of the courts concerned, where four criminal cases are pending trial, before leaving for any foreign trip.