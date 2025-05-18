Piling work for Fort Station bridge to begin soon in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Following the demolition of the 159-year-old British-era bridge near Fort Station, Tiruchy, on May 13, the Southern Railways is preparing to begin the piling work in the upcoming days for a new structure. Officials stated that the project is being fast-tracked as they are aiming to complete the construction before the onset of the monsoon and all efforts are being made to avoid any kind of delays.

The bridge redevelopment is a joint initiative by the state and the Central government. The state government began the construction of approach roads in November 2023 and is nearing completion.

“We have completed 80% of the approach road and related infrastructure works coming under the state government. Our team has communicated this to the railway authorities. They’ve assured us that they will soon start the construction of the bridge. Apart from this, they also informed us that the construction of a bridge near the Divisional Railway Manager’s (DRM) office is also moving along a fast track,” said Minister for Municipal Administration, K N Nehru.