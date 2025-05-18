Piling work for Fort Station bridge to begin soon in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Following the demolition of the 159-year-old British-era bridge near Fort Station, Tiruchy, on May 13, the Southern Railways is preparing to begin the piling work in the upcoming days for a new structure. Officials stated that the project is being fast-tracked as they are aiming to complete the construction before the onset of the monsoon and all efforts are being made to avoid any kind of delays.
The bridge redevelopment is a joint initiative by the state and the Central government. The state government began the construction of approach roads in November 2023 and is nearing completion.
“We have completed 80% of the approach road and related infrastructure works coming under the state government. Our team has communicated this to the railway authorities. They’ve assured us that they will soon start the construction of the bridge. Apart from this, they also informed us that the construction of a bridge near the Divisional Railway Manager’s (DRM) office is also moving along a fast track,” said Minister for Municipal Administration, K N Nehru.
Meanwhile, residents have expressed safety concerns, especially with the city experiencing intermittent rain in recent days. “We’ve had evening rains for the past few days, and we are worried about possible soil erosion or other issues in the demolished area, as it could affect train services or delay the construction,” said Bhaskar S, an engineer and a nearby resident.
Railway officials have assured that the site is being closely monitored and all safety protocols are in place.
“The corporation began its work nearly a year ago. If the railway had started its share of the project at the same time, the bridge near the Fort Station could have been operational by now,” said P Rajendran, another resident. Further adding, he said, “It seems there was a lack of coordination between the state and the Central government. Otherwise, there is no reason for the railways to delay the project. We hope such delays won’t happen again moving forward.”
Sources said the railway was unable to proceed with the project in a fast-track manner initially due to the complex, arch-shaped structure of the British-era bridge. As a result, the team had to consult with experts before demolishing the structure.
However, officials now say that since the most challenging demolition phase is completed, the remaining work will be done quickly.