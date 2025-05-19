Three detained in Sivagiri double murder case

ERODE: Three persons were secured by the district police on Sunday in connection with the murder of an elderly couple at a farmhouse in Sivagiri. Police suspect that the trio may also be involved in the triple murder in Avinashipalayam of Tiruppur in September 2024.

The accused were identified as P Achiappan (48), N Madeshwaran (53), and R Ramesh (52) of Arachalur in Erode district.

According to police, an elderly couple living in a farmhouse in Vilakethi near Sivagiri was beaten to death and 10 sovereigns were stolen. The police, led by Coimbatore DIG V Sasimohan and Erode SP A Sujatha, had formed 12 special teams to investigate. Over 50 suspects were secured and interrogated across Erode.

During the interrogation of a suspect in Arachalur, it was revealed that the three, including Achiappan, are coconut brokers and harvest coconuts in bulk from groves. The police secured the three persons, detained them at the Kadathur station and conducted an inquiry.

“Earlier, the police secured one of the gang members and interrogated him. It was revealed that he was involved in a criminal case. The police then traced his phone signals, which showed he had visited Vilakethi on the relevant days,” sources said.

“The police suspect that they may also be involved in the triple murder case in Tiruppur wherein three persons were beaten to death at a farmhouse in Semalaigoundanpalayam on November 29, 2024. There is a suspicion that the trio may be involved in other robberies in various districts,” sources said. The suspects are likely to be formally arrested on Monday.

TNIE efforts to contact West Zone IG T Senthilkumar and SP Sujatha went in vain.