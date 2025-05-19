TN says 47,286 acres of fallow lands made cultivable in four years

CHENNAI: The state government on Sunday said 47,286 acres of fallow lands have been made cultivable in 10,817 village panchayats at a total cost of Rs 786.86 crore under the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Scheme during the past four years. As many as 917 lakes were rejuvenated at a cost of Rs 1,212 crore in 27 districts since 2021, and 88 check dams built in 24 districts at Rs 519 crore.

The government, in a statement, said the total irrigated area rose from 36.07 lakh hectares in 2020-21 to 38.33 lakh hectares in 2023-24. The total foodgrain production during the past four years stands at 457.08 lakh tonnes and on average agriculture growth of 5.66% was achieved. The government said 5,427 km of canals and 8,540 minor irrigation ponds were desilted, while 2,382 new ponds and 2,474 borewells were created.

Under the agricultural mechanisation programme, various equipment were provided to 62,820 farmers at Rs 499 crore. The release said milk production has gone up, and the state has made achievements in egg production too. To help fishermen, 72 fish landing centres have been established at a cost of Rs 1,428 crore.