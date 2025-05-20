Five minors held for stoning man to death in TN's Tenkasi

TENKASI: A day after a 45-year-old man, who was found injured near the railway tracks three days ago, died in a hospital on Sunday, Government Railway Police on Monday apprehended five juveniles and launched a search for three others for allegedly pelting stones at him, which resulted in his death.

According to sources, Murugan (45), a native of Sambavar Vadakarai near Tenkasi, used to sell lottery tickets in Kerala. “On the night of May 15, Murugan arrived in Tenkasi to board a train that was scheduled to depart in the early hours. While waiting, he went to relieve himself near the railway gate on Udayar Street. At that moment, a group of eight boys who were walking by reportedly pointed their torchlight at Murugan. This led to a heated exchange. As the quarrel intensified, the boys allegedly pelted Murugan with stones and fled the spot. Some locals who noticed the incident alerted the police.”

A police team rushed to the spot and shifted Murugan to Tenkasi Government Headquarter Hospital.