GCC contract labourer killed in wall collapse in Chennai

CHENNAI: A contract labourer who was employed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for digging work for laying the stormwater drain at Boat Club Road in Raja Annamalaipuram died on the spot after the compound wall of a private property collapsed on him on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Samar Sardar of West Bengal. The Abhiramapuram police said the incident occurred around 6 pm when Samar along with others were engaged in the work. Samar’s body was sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for a postmortem.

A case has been registered and an inquiry is under way to ascertain if all the safety protocols were followed. A probe is on to find out what caused the wall collapse, the police said.

Speaking to TNIE, zone-level corporation official confirmed the death of the worker. “An inquiry is on and the contractors will be instructed to take appropriate safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” he said.