Rs 50 lakh to kin for death due to negligence of government doctor in Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: In a case of medical negligence of a government doctor that allegedly led to the death of a woman at his private clinic in 2018, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to pay Rs 50 lakh, including Rs 6 lakh for vicarious liability, as compensation to the victim’s family within four weeks.

SHRC member V Kannadasan also directed the state to recover Rs 40 lakh from defendant Dr C Prabhakar, assistant professor of plastic surgery department of Thoothukudi Government Medical College, recommended his dismissal from service, and initiation of criminal action against him. The state must also monitor government doctors engaged in private practice, the SHRC order issued on Monday said.

In November 2018, complainant S Karuppasamy, a jawan, had admitted his wife Jaya with 30% burn injuries at Kovilpatti Government Headquarters Hospital (GHQH), where Dr Prabhakar was working. According to the petitioner, the doctor forced Jaya’s family members, with the help of two brokers, to shift her to Jai Hospital, his private facility.