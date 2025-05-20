Sivagiri killers were involved in Tiruppur murders too, say cops

ERODE: The Tamil Nadu police seem to have achieved a breakthrough in the probe into the spate of murders that rocked western districts as three men arrested on Sunday for the murder of an elderly couple at Sivagiri in Erode on April 28 have also confessed to the killing of three people at a farmhouse in Tiruppur district in 2024, police said.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, West Zone Inspector General of Police T Senthilkumar said the gang, which had murdered R Ramasamy (75) and his wife Bhagyalakshmi (65) at Sivagiri to loot 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery, has also confessed to its involvement in the triple murder at a farmhouse at Semalaigoundanpalayam in Tiruppur.

The Erode police on Monday also arrested a jewellery shop owner who allegedly helped the gang melt the stolen gold. “About 82 grams of gold bar, two wooden logs, mobile phone of Ramasamy, the murdered victim, three bikes, and multiple gloves have been seized from the gang,” police said.

The accused were identified as P Achiappan (48), N Madeshwaran (53), and R Ramesh (52) of Arachalur in Erode district, and P Gnanasekaran (40), a small-time jeweller of Chennimalaipalayam in Erode.

“We suspect that the gang members may have been involved in more than 10 criminal cases. We plan to take them into custody soon. For now, they have been arrested only in the Sivagiri case,” Senthilkumar said.

The IG said, “After the couple’s murder, we formed 12 teams to nab the accused. The special teams examined the records of history-sheeters in suburban areas of Erode district such as Arachalur, Kodumudi, and Sivagiri.”