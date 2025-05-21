Apologise to students for your NEET lie, EPS tells Stalin

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin must apologise to students for making a false promise of getting NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu during their 2021 poll campaign, said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Palaniswami condoled the death of Gowtham, who allegedly died by suicide due to fear over NEET at Narasothipatti.

Stating that the number of students who ended their lives over NEET has reached 24 under the DMK regime, Planiswami asked, “Is Stalin aware of the impact of his lie now?”

“You (students) should not be made scapegoat to the drama executed by the DMK, as they will not take steps to get NEET exemption. Think about your parents, you are the world to them and you must not think about leaving them alone. There are opportunities across the globe. Never give up.”